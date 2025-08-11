‘Don’t hesitate to fly the flag’: Aaron on upside-down Jalur Gemilang incident

PETALING JAYA: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has urged Malaysians not to feel afraid or hesitant to display the national flag despite recent incidents in which the Jalur Gemilang was hung upside down.

“I would like to stress that the public should not feel afraid or hesitant to display the national flag because of these incidents.

Instead, we should take this opportunity to learn and understand the proper procedures for flying the Jalur Gemilang,” he said in a statement on X today.

This follows a series of incidents where the Jalur Gemilang has been displayed incorrectly.

Aaron described the act of hanging the flag upside down as inappropriate and a violation of the proper flag display protocol under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963.

While it could have been intentional, he said it might also have been due to negligence or lack of awareness.

“In the spirit of unity, we should not be quick to make assumptions without waiting for the full results of the investigation.

“I call on all parties to calm the situation by refraining from making provocative statements or taking actions that could further worsen matters,” he said.

Aaron said the matter should be left to the authorities to investigate and determine appropriate action, adding that it serves as a reminder to appreciate and respect national symbols.

He further encouraged Malaysians to support the “One House, One Jalur Gemilang” campaign in conjunction with the National Month celebrations.

He also instructed the Department of National Unity and Integration to carry out awareness campaigns through Rukun Tetangga areas, Rukun Negara Clubs, and the Rukun Negara Secretariat to ensure the public understands the correct way to display the national flag.