KUALA LUMPUR: The MCA Chinese New Year Open House was made more lively today with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Wisma MCA, Jalan Ampang.

Dressed in a batik shirt, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, arrived at 9.30 am and was warmly welcomed by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Ahmad Zahid and the MCA leadership then took part in the traditional ‘yee sang’ tossing ceremony which, for the Chinese community, symbolises prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

The event was further enlivened by performances featuring Chinese music and cultural dances.

Others present included BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who shared a table with Ahmad Zahid and Wee.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

A large crowd began converging on Wisma MCA as early as 8.00 am, with the festive atmosphere marked by lion dances, accompanied by the sounds of Chinese drums and firecrackers.

Guests were treated to various dishes, including fried noodles, rendang, Chinese tea, assorted pastries and mandarin oranges.

Chinese New Year is celebrated as a symbol of new beginnings and is often followed by open houses to celebrate with family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.