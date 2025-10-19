Ahmad Zahid calls for strengthened unity during Deepavali celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on all Malaysians to continue strengthening unity during this year’s Deepavali celebrations.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the spirit of tolerance, respect and love as foundations of Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-cultural society.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that the celebration would bring happiness and prosperity to all those observing it.

“I believe, like the light of a lamp that illuminates the darkness, the unity of Malaysians will continue to be the light that leads this country towards a prosperous and peaceful future,“ he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister extended Deepavali greetings with the traditional Tamil wish “Deepavali Nal Valthukkal”.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, specifically conveyed his wishes to his parliamentary constituents.

Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated tomorrow by the Indian Hindu community nationwide. – Bernama