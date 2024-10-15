Ahmad Zahid calls on Philippine President Marcos

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is on a three-day official visit to the Philippines, paid a courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr today.

At the meeting, Ahmad Zahid reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in line with Malaysia’s preparations to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

“We also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in the halal industry, particularly expanding halal certification efforts and exploring new growth opportunities in halal trade, including the halal tourism sector,“ he said in a social media post.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council chairman, said their discussions emphasised the importance of TVET in driving economic growth.

He expressed Malaysia’s interest in forging closer ties with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) of the Philippines, especially in the area of sharing expertise and best practices.

The National Disaster Management Committee chairman said they also discussed the potential for joint training initiatives between the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and related agencies in the Philippines to strengthen joint response capabilities.

“I also reaffirmed our commitment to providing assistance to the Philippines during disaster situations,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid also emphasised the shared values and aspirations of both nations, while highlighting their mutual commitment to regional stability and prosperity.

“I hold high hopes that this meeting will serve as a foundation for strengthening relations with the Philippine government and pave the way for further cooperation in the future,“ he said.

