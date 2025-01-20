Ahmad Zahid expresses concern for assaulted PwD man

KUALA TERENGGANU: The case of a disabled man being assaulted at the Padang Astaka Chukai Farmers’ Market in Kemaman last Friday has received attention from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, delegated his political secretary Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin to visit the victim’s wife, Faridah Abdul Karim, 44, at a relative’s home in Kuala Ibai today.

During the 30-minute meeting, Ahmad Zahid spoke with the victim’s family via a five-minute video call, offering advice and words of encouragement, while conveying his regards to Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, who is receiving treatment in the Psychiatric Ward at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

Megat Zulkarnain said Ahmad Zahid instructed him to visit the victim’s family to express sympathy over the incident.

“Through the video call, Datuk Seri also urged the family to pay closer attention to the victim to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

“He also advised the victim’s eldest son (the third of five siblings), Ahmad Fakhri (19 years old), to manage his emotions and not take matters into his own hands. Let the law take its course,“ he said.

During the visit, Megat Zulkarnain also handed over a personal contribution from Ahmad Zahid to assist the family while they remain in Kuala Terengganu.

He added that UMNO would provide all necessary assistance, including legal representation for the case, and support for the victim’s two school-aged sons, aged 10 and four.

“We will see how else we can help, including ensuring their welfare, as Faridah only works as a fish seller and has been unable to work since coming here.

“We can see that Ahmad Fakhri’s emotions are quite disturbed, so I discussed with Datuk Rozi (state UMNO chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat) about providing immediate assistance, including counselling support,“ he said, noting that the family was distressed after seeing a viral video of the assault.

Previously, a one-minute-and-52-second video circulated on social media showed a man being assaulted and dragged by several individuals at the farmers’ market.

Initial police investigations revealed that the incident occurred when the victim, who has a mental disability, rode his motorcycle into the market area and accidentally hit a stall, causing food items to fall.

So far, five men aged between 18 and 60 have been detained to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Faridah expressed her gratitude to Ahmad Zahid and all Malaysians for their concern and support for her family.

According to her, Ahmad Nor Al Faizan, who is also a trader, has been struggling with a mental health condition for the past five years and has held a PwD card for the past year.

“He has never acted aggressively. He is a good person, never neglects his prayers, and loves to give charity even when he doesn’t have money,“ she said tearfully.

Faridah added that her family fully trusts the authorities to ensure justice is served for her husband.