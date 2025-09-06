KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the families of all the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students involved in a crash along the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik, early this morning.

Through a post on Facebook today, he also expressed his sadness over the incident that claimed the lives of 15 students.

“The loss of these 15 young lives, who were on a journey of seeking knowledge, is a big blow. I offer my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May they be granted patience and strength in facing these difficult moments.

“May those who perished be blessed and be granted a place among the righteous and pious. I also pray for the speedy and full recovery of all the victims undergoing treatment,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said he has also asked for a full report on the accident from the relevant agencies for appropriate follow-up action.

“As such, I urged everyone to be patient and give their full cooperation to the authorities to conduct investigations,” he said.

The Hulu Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) District Operations Control Centre (PKOD) said in a statement that at least 15 people were killed in the crash involving a bus carrying students from UPSI and a vehicle on the East-West Highway in Banun, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early today.