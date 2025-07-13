Ahmad Zahid on five-day visit to New Zealand to boost ties

AUCKLAND: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will begin a five-day working visit to New Zealand from July 14 to 18 to strengthen bilateral relations that have spanned 68 years.

Malaysian High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki said the visit will explore cooperation in defence, agriculture, education, and the halal industry.

“This visit is expected to further enhance long-standing bilateral ties,“ she said during a press conference.

Ahmad Zahid will meet Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, and Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

A cooperation document on higher education is also expected to be signed.

As chairman of the Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH), Ahmad Zahid will take part in a halal forum organised by New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries.

He will also meet with business leaders from the ASEAN New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC) and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

His programme includes a session with the Maori community in Rotorua and a meeting with 250 Malaysians living in New Zealand.

Mazita said the visit aligns with Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, focusing on inclusivity and sustainability.

The last high-level Malaysian visit to New Zealand was by former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in March 2005. – Bernama