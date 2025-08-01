Ahmad Zahid praises SMART’s 30 years of disaster rescue excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has lauded the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) for its three decades of exemplary service, highlighting its role in elevating Malaysia’s global humanitarian standing.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, acknowledged SMART’s contributions in domestic and international crises.

“From earthquake rescues in Türkiye and Nepal to tsunami relief in Aceh and flood operations in Selangor, Pahang, and Kelantan, SMART has been our frontline shield during disasters,“ he said in a Facebook post marking the team’s 30th anniversary.

He emphasised SMART’s milestone as Southeast Asia’s first team to achieve the “Heavy” classification for urban search and rescue (USAR) under the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

“This recognition cements Malaysia’s credibility in global rescue networks,“ he added.

The Deputy PM also revealed SMART’s advisory role for Russia’s RUS-03 team ahead of INSARAG evaluation.

“Their discipline, tech adaptation, and elite reputation make SMART more than a team—it’s a respected institution,“ he noted.

Concluding his tribute, Ahmad Zahid expressed hopes for SMART’s continued readiness against future challenges:

“May you uphold your legacy as the nation’s disaster frontline. Congratulations on 30 years of service to Malaysia and the world.” - Bernama