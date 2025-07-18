Ahmad Zahid regrets cynicism over New Zealand working visit

WELLINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed disappointment over cynicism surrounding his working visit to New Zealand. He stated that such criticism undermines efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new opportunities for Malaysia.

“In every working visit, my primary objective is to acquire knowledge, exchange experiences, and identify strategic areas that can benefit the country and the people,“ he told Malaysian journalists at the end of his five-day trip.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, stressed the importance of sincerity and openness to feedback. “If it’s good, ask your friends. If it’s not good, ask your enemies. Enemies are those who dislike us...whatever we do will never be good enough for them. But don’t be arrogant. Don’t be arrogant. Don’t be arrogant,“ he emphasised.

He also lamented that some criticism came from individuals with religious backgrounds, whose remarks he described as lacking prudence.

During his visit, Ahmad Zahid engaged in bilateral discussions with New Zealand officials, including Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour and Minister for Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay. The discussions covered sectors such as education, the halal industry, disaster management, and trade. - Bernama

Malaysia is New Zealand’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade valued at RM10.72 billion in 2024