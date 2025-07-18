“Government will follow due process on Nick Adams nomination,“ says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will respond to the proposed nomination of Nick Adams as U.S. ambassador through proper diplomatic channels, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“It’s still too early. The government will follow due process while maintaining good diplomatic ties with the United States,” he told the press at Surau Al Istiqlal, Precint 14.

Anwar said that the matter would be given due consideration once it reaches the appropriate stage.

On July 11, US President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social his intention to nominate Nick Adams as the next American ambassador to Malaysia.

Trump described Adams as a “remarkable patriot” and successful entrepreneur, commending his dedication to what he called “the Virtues of American Greatness.”

Following the announcement, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil reaffirmed that Malaysia retains the sovereign right to approve or reject any ambassadorial candidate under international diplomatic norms.

He said the nomination must undergo the agrément process—a formal diplomatic procedure through which a host country consents to a proposed ambassador—before any appointment can be finalised.

Fahmi also stated that the Cabinet has not yet received an official submission from Wisma Putra regarding Adams’ nomination and that the matter will be considered once it is formally presented.

Adams’ potential appointment has sparked strong reactions across Malaysia’s political spectrum, with concerns over his far-right rhetoric and staunch support for both Trump and the Israeli Zionist regime.

On Sunday (July 13), Amanah Youth condemned the nomination, calling it an insult to Malaysia’s dignity and foreign policy, and labelling Adams a far-right propagandist.

PKR Youth also raised concerns, saying Adams’ extreme views conflict with Malaysian values, while Selangor PAS Youth urged Wisma Putra to reject the nomination, citing his alleged anti-Islam rhetoric and support for Israel’s military actions.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said on Tuesday (July 15) that the party would issue a formal statement regarding Adams’ nomination.