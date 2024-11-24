Ahmad Zahid satisfied with performance of BN ministers in Unity Govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Barisan Nasional (BN) ministers and deputy ministers within the Unity Government.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said while some may perceive BN’s presence in the Unity Government as merely complementary, all seven ministers and several deputy ministers from the coalition remain dedicated to fulfilling their duties to the nation.

He said the strength of BN lies in the strong bond among leaders of its component parties, with everyone backing the coalition’s struggles.

“This is what we aim for. Even though some BN representatives currently hold positions as deputy ministers after having served as ministers in the past, they are still committed and continue to work hard,” he said in his speech at the Federal Territories BN Convention 2024 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

Therefore, Ahmad Zahid hoped all BN members would maintain a forward-looking approach and reinforce the coalition, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

“Performance has been good, and the leadership of the component parties is very united at present. I urge everyone to stop raising internal issues, let go of trivial matters and focus on solidarity.

“We must dominate in the next election, so stay united. If there are internal problems within UMNO, MCA, MIC, PBRS (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) or even Friends of BN, resolve them internally. Avoid airing disputes in public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said BN would negotiate with partners in the Unity Government to contest five parliamentary seats in the Federal Territories in the 16th General Election.

BN currently holds one parliamentary seat in the Federal Territories, represented by UMNO vice-president who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani in Titiwangsa.