KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will submit a proposal to the government seeking an exemption for homestay and kampung stay operators from the upcoming electricity tariff hike, aiming to further boost the sector.

He highlighted the sector’s rapid growth, which attracted nearly 830,000 domestic and international tourists, generating an impressive RM54 million in revenue, last year.

“I will seek an exemption for homestay operators from the electricity tariff hike, as this group will be largely unaffected by the increase. The hike will only impact the industrial sector,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

He said this at a press conference after chairing the Homestay Special Committee meeting at the Parliament Building, attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the electricity tariff hike, effective in July, will only affect the industrial sector, leaving 85 per cent of the population unaffected.

Ahmad Zahid said that based on the sector’s performance in 2024, the government has set a target of 1.6 million tourists and an estimated revenue of around RM100 million for this year.

“This year, we will focus on international student exchange programmes, particularly from ASEAN countries, and encourage them to experience staying at homestays and kampung stays.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in this sector, especially concerning their infrastructure and facilities. Therefore, this committee will explore ways to support them, including continuing to offer relevant courses for entrepreneurs in this industry,” he said.

In line with Visit Malaysia 2026, Ahmad Zahid said it was important for the accommodation sector in rural areas to be promoted alongside facilities in cities such as hotels, as well as highlighting Malaysia’s culture and natural beauty.