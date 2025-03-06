LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi met with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed on Monday, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and the UK.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the meeting covered topics including disaster management, clean water, and the need for new technology to enhance the country’s preparedness against global climate change.

“We know these issues directly impact human life, so comprehensive approaches must be taken to address how global warming and climate change affect people.

“While river pollution is a thing of the past here in the UK, it remains a problem in our country. Public awareness about this issue must be increased,” he told reporters after the dinner with Malaysian students sponsored by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) in the UK.

Also present were MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, 60 MARA-sponsored students, and 40 other guests.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed cooperation in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and the global halal industry.

“I believe this meeting opens new avenues to elevate Malaysia-UK cooperation to a more strategic level, particularly in building an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid emphasised the importance of continuously fostering a sense of belonging among MARA-sponsored students abroad, encouraging them to return and contribute to the country.

He added that although the average salary may be higher in the UK, students must remain mindful of their role in Malaysia’s development, as it is essential for them to contribute to the country’s progress.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on a four-day working visit to the UK, concluding tomorrow.