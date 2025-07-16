Britain lifts ban on Pakistani airlines after safety improvements

ISLAMABAD: Britain has removed restrictions on Pakistani airlines, marking the end of a five-year ban imposed on the country’s national carrier.

The decision follows significant improvements in aviation safety standards, according to the UK embassy in Islamabad.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was barred from operating flights to Britain in June 2020, shortly after one of its aircraft crashed in Karachi, killing nearly 100 people.

Investigations later revealed human errors by pilots and air traffic controllers, alongside concerns over fraudulent pilot licences.

The UK Air Safety Committee confirmed the lifting of restrictions, stating that the decision was based on an independent review of Pakistan’s aviation reforms.

“Through an independent aviation safety process, it has decided to remove Pakistan and its air carriers from the UK Air Safety List,“ the British High Commission said.

This development follows the European Union’s decision to lift its four-year ban on PIA in January, allowing the airline to resume flights to Europe.

Despite these positive steps, PIA continues to face financial and operational challenges, including unpaid debts and regulatory hurdles.

The Pakistani government has reiterated its commitment to privatising the struggling airline, though previous attempts have faltered.

A potential deal collapsed in 2024 after a buyer reportedly offered far below the expected price.

PIA, established in 1955, once experienced rapid growth but has since struggled with inefficiency and safety concerns.

The airline employs around 7,000 people, with ongoing reforms aimed at restoring its reputation. – AFP