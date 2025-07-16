Sungai Pulai helicopter wreckage removal to start tomorrow

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The operation to retrieve the wreckage of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) helicopter that crashed into Sungai Pulai is set to commence at 8 am tomorrow. This follows a coordination meeting involving multiple agencies today.

The meeting was led by Johor Internal Security and Public Order Department chief SAC Muhd Zailani Abdullah and Subang Air Operations Force deputy commander SAC Ahmad Lokman Abdul Hadi.

Representatives from 25 agencies, including the Putrajaya Air Accident Investigation Bureau, Royal Malaysian Navy, and Fire and Rescue Department, attended the session.

An integrated operations command centre has been established near the crash site to oversee rescue, safety, and medical operations. Authorities inspected the wreckage location by boat to assess technical and safety requirements before the hoisting begins.

Royal Malaysian Navy divers will conduct preliminary dives to examine the wreckage and equipment. An ambulance remains on standby for emergencies.

The helicopter, an AS355N model, crashed during a flypast demonstration for the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025. All five crew members were rescued by Marine Police. - Bernama