KUALA LUMPUR: The dedication and sincerity of Community Development Department (KEMAS) teachers in shaping the foundation of literacy, character, and identity of the nation’s children represent a profound and invaluable contribution, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In conjunction with the 2025 KEMAS Teachers’ Day today, he said that behind the children’s success lies the significant role of KEMAS educators and community developers who dedicate themselves at the grassroots level.

“Without their sincerity and dedication in guiding children from a young age, it is difficult for us to imagine how the rural community could continue to progress and develop as it is today,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

Ahmad Zahid said that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Di Sini Bermula”, aptly reflects the true role of KEMAS teachers as some of the earliest individuals to introduce young children to the world of knowledge.

“This is where children start learning to pronounce letters, recognise numbers, build self-confidence and understand the meaning of respect. This is where their steps towards the future begin,“ he said.

He called on KEMAS teachers to continue imparting knowledge with love and dedication, expressing hope that their noble efforts would help shape the nation’s future with a generation that is knowledgeable, cultured, and confident.