‘AI can transform nation’s healthcare industry’

PETALING JAYA: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the buzzword in everything from retail, e-commerce, banking and financial services to supply chain, logistics, travel and real estate.

In Malaysia, it is also set to transform the healthcare industry, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasising its potential during the Country Strategy Dialogue session at the World Economic Forum Annual Summit 2025 on Jan 21.

Anwar highlighted that AI would enhance efficiency, help reduce wastage and enable

the government to leverage cutting-edge technology for improving public health.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Big Data (Aibig) director Dr Muhammad Akmal Remli said AI in healthcare involves advanced computing techniques, robust data infrastructure and machine learning algorithms to transform patient care.

He said it enables predictive analytics, personalised medicine and efficient diagnostics, all of which are essential for building a proactive and preventive healthcare system.

He added that with data from electronic health records and wearables, predictive algorithms can identify early signs of chronic diseases.

“They will enable proactive medical interventions and early treatment for patients.”

Muhammad Akmal said collaboration between academia, industry and government could also protect data privacy while overcoming funding limitations and talent shortages.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh said AI is playing a key role in public health intervention in more advanced countries through disease surveillance, outbreak response and healthcare systems management.

“In Malaysia, AI could assist in personalising treatments, automating administrative tasks and powering advanced tools like robot assisted surgery.

“The use of wearable devices, software systems in health clinics and AI tools at general practitioners’ offices can bridge gaps and empower underserved populations, improving overall healthcare delivery.

“AI can also leverage computer systems and algorithms to simulate human intelligence, enabling faster and more accurate disease diagnosis, clinical care and drug development.”

Muhammad Akmal added that Malaysia is currently in the exploratory stage of AI adoption in healthcare.

“Healthcare is one of the most critical sectors globally, alongside education. While AI adoption is a key priority for policymakers, there are substantial challenges in ensuring its acceptance, capturing its full value and mitigating risks.”

To accelerate digitalisation, he stressed the importance of a national AI strategy tailored to Malaysia’s healthcare needs.

“We should benchmark against countries like the United Kingdom and the United States, which have integrated AI into healthcare ecosystems. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach.”

He said Aibig is already conducting notable research that includes using deep learning and machine learning to generate synthetic cancer data, reducing costs and mitigating privacy concerns.

He added that Aibig is also developing integrated data platforms for drug discovery and cancer bioinformatics.

“Our projects are funded by national and international agencies, reflecting a strong collaborative framework.”

Muhammad Akmal emphasised the importance of ethical considerations in deploying AI.

“AI bias arises when training data lack diversity, so ensuring diverse, high-quality datasets and focusing on ‘Explainable AI’ is critical for transparent and equitable healthcare solutions.”

Sharifa Ezat also highlighted the potential risks of AI adoption in healthcare, including job losses due to automation as well as environmental concerns stemming from the energy-intensive nature of AI systems.

“AI governance is crucial. A dedicated governing body is needed to oversee data usage, monitor AI systems and mitigate unintended consequences on healthcare and the environment.”

She called for a balanced approach to AI adoption, ensuring that it enhances healthcare outcomes without worsening inequalities or ethical challenges.

“With strategic planning and collaboration, Malaysia could harness AI capabilities to create a more efficient and inclusive healthcare system,” she said.