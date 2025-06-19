KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia-based ice cream and tea brand, Ai-CHA, created history when it received two recognitions from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for ‘Most Ice Cream Shop Chains Opened in a Year’ and ‘Most Beverage Shop Chains Opened in a Year’.

To date, 300 Ai-CHA branches have opened in Malaysia over the past 12 months, with an average of almost one new branch every day.

Ai-CHA also received the 2025/2026 Consumer Choice Award from the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) presented by the council’s deputy president, Prof Jericho Tang Kit Wai.

Ai-CHA global deputy general manager Danny Tahardi said the recognition proves its commitment to excellence in the highly competitive food and beverage (F&B) industry.

“This success is a catalyst for us to continue to strive to maintain our position as a trusted brand in the local and international markets,” he said during the MBR and MTPN recognition ceremony today.

Meanwhile, Ai-CHA Malaysia director Vincent Ong said the extraordinary success was the result of the strong support of the local people as well as the effectiveness of Ai-CHA’s investor-friendly franchise model.

“Ai-CHA has successfully expanded to various locations from major cities to areas that are less covered by international brands.

“These recognitions have further reinforced Ai-CHA’s commitment to quality and rapid growth driven by an investor-friendly franchise model, where the initial investment is less than RM100,000,“ he said.

Having reached 300 branches, Ai-CHA now plans to expand its operations to suburban and rural areas, particularly in East Malaysia where consumer demand is high but competition is low.

Ai-CHA, which currently operates in nine countries, also plans to introduce snacks such as fried chicken and french fries at selected branches, to open up new space for the brand as a preferred destination for casual snacks.