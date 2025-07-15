AI chip trade permit ensures Malaysia’s compliance, credibility - MSIA President

KUALA LUMPUR: The trade permit imposed for United States (US) origin high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) chips reaffirms Malaysia’s commitment as a trusted hub for managing advanced technology exports, transshipments, and transits.

In stating this, Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA) president Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai said the measure sent a strong signal of Malaysia’s seriousness in complying with international trade obligations, including the US export controls.

“The trade permit makes it clear that the government will not tolerate any abuse of exports, transshipment, or illicit trading,” Wong told Bernama when asked to comment on the current measures announced by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) on Monday.

Wong added that many Malaysian firms have already taken proactive steps, including internal audits, to ensure they adhere to local and global regulations.

“We in Malaysia, both the private sector and government, take this very seriously. We want to make sure everything is fully compliant,” he added.

However, Wong said there is a need for greater clarity from the government on specific reporting obligations under the strategic trade permit.

“We need to know what needs to be reported and what constitutes notification to authorities. Once this is clear, companies can incorporate any additional steps needed to meet compliance,” he said.

MITI on Monday announced that, effective immediately, all exports, transshipments, and transits of US-origin high-performance AI chips would be subject to a Strategic Trade Permit under Section 12 of the Strategic Trade Act 2010 (STA 2010), also known as the Catch-All Control provision.

Under the provision, individuals or companies are required to notify authorities at least 30 days in advance if they intend to export, transship, or transit any unlisted item that may be suspected of being misused or involved in restricted activities.

Meanwhile, Pacific Research Center of Malaysia principal adviser Oh Ei Sun said the move would not affect local data centre or AI development projects, as it pertains primarily to the transshipment or export of US-made chips, not their import into Malaysia for domestic use.

“I would not say Malaysia’s industry lacked transparency before this. But the US is now taking this issue very seriously, and we are acting accordingly because we value our overall relationship with the US,” he said. - Bernama