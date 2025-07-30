AI-powered SiPKPM helps 4,758 dropout students return to school

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,758 dropout students have successfully returned to school since Feb 10, as a result of the effectiveness of the Student Tracking System (SiPKPM), Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said.

He said the number represents an increase compared to 2,708 dropout students who returned to school in 2024, proving that data-driven approaches and continuous monitoring can significantly increase re-entry rates into the national education system.

“Most recently, SiPKPM has been integrated with the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can predict the learning and career pathways of at-risk and dropout students who are in Education Ministry (MoE) schools, up to Form Five.

“These predictions help the MoE retain at-risk students and ensure they continue their schooling,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu), who asked about the effectiveness of SiPKPM in comprehensively tracking the movements of Malaysian children, including dropout students and children without access to education.

Wong said SiPKPM covers data on all children from preschool to Form Five, including those in private educational institutions and religious schools.

He also said that according to MOE data, the main contributing factors to students dropping out of school include lack of interest in schooling, the need to work, family issues and chronic illness. - Bernama