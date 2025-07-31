MITRA programmes scrutinised by PMO for transparency - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: Every programme under the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) undergoes strict scrutiny by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to maintain transparency, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Ramanan, who oversees Indian community affairs, stated that applications are screened by the Prime Minister’s Department’s monitoring, finance, and integrity divisions. “Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim personally monitors all planning to ensure a transparent delivery system for the Indian community, particularly the B40 group,“ he said in a statement.

He clarified that PMO-approved decisions result from thorough coordination, relying on data and input from multiple ministries and agencies, including MITRA. “The Prime Minister insists that allocated funds directly uplift the Indian community without overlapping with other agencies,“ Ramanan added.

The PMO serves as a policy coordinator, ensuring initiatives align with national policies and deliver high impact. Ramanan highlighted MITRA’s collaboration with ministries like KUSKOP, KPWKM, MOE, and KESUMA to design targeted programmes for the Indian community. - Bernama