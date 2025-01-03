KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government’s recent announcement of aid for paddy farmers to make early preparations for Ramadan and Syawal, underscores its commitment to easing their financial burden amid rising living costs.

However, farmers in PERAK are hopeful that the RM15 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday will be effectively distributed to those in need.

A farmer from Bagan Serai, Saiful Shahrin Ahmad Pauzi, 41, expressed his hopes that the assistance would reach farmers directly, helping them cope with the increasing costs of agricultural inputs.

“We are truly grateful to the Prime Minister for his concern in safeguarding the welfare of paddy farmers, ensuring that no one is left behind in facing the challenges of high living costs.

“The government recently raised the paddy floor price to RM1,500 per tonne, from RM1,300 previously, a move aimed at alleviating the financial strain on rice farmers,“ he told Bernama.

A paddy farmer from Seberang Perak, Khairol Fikri Mohamed Amin, 37, expressed his gratitude for the government’s efforts in providing aid to farmers and hopes for continued initiatives to enhance the value of the country’s rice industry.

“Paddy reform is essential to ensuring the future self-sufficiency of local paddy and rice supplies, elevating the industry to greater heights. I sincerely hope the government can turn this into a reality,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Iswan Syahrullah Ismail, 35, who owns a rice field in the Kerian area, said that the assistance would help farmers reduce their current expenses, and expressed hope that it would reach those in need.

“Farming costs are currently very high, with diesel prices for machinery increasing by 15 to 30 per cent. This has also indirectly driven up the cost of pesticides, fertilisers, and other inputs. However, with this RM15 million aid, farmers can better manage their expenses and optimise costs,“ he said.

On Thursday, Anwar announced the RM15 million allocation from Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) to help paddy farmers prepare for Ramadan and Syawal.

In PENANG, State Agrotechnology and Food Security Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the aid would benefit more than 230,000 paddy farmers nationwide.

He noted that this announcement came just three weeks after the increase in the paddy purchase price, highlighting the Prime Minister’s commitment to finding solutions for rice farmers, a gesture deeply appreciated by the community.

“Every form of assistance provided to paddy farmers is invaluable, especially in helping them prepare for Ramadan and Syawal,“ he added.

Regarding the implementation of five-season paddy cultivation over a two-year period in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) Phase 1 area, Fahmi said that the Penang government welcomed the Prime Minister’s proposal to include the northern part of the state in the project.

However, he noted that no official discussions had been held with the relevant parties, and he was still awaiting further details.

In KELANTAN, state Paddy Farmers’ Association (Pesak) chairman Zuha Ismail said that the five-season paddy cultivation system could be implemented in the state - Malaysia’s second-largest rice producer - provided that comprehensive agricultural infrastructure is in place, particularly a well-structured irrigation system for consistent water supply.

“The concept of five crop seasons over two years should be expanded to Kelantan, particularly in areas under the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA). However, infrastructure improvements must be completed first,” Zuha said.