WITH the rising costs of goods these days, businesses have no choice but to price their products accordingly in order to make a profit and avoid going bankrupt.

While consumers have the right to express their dissatisfaction with the current price of goods being sold, a local baker has provided her own take on the issue.

Norlailanazira Mohd Agos shared her thoughts on Facebook, justifying why a 10-inch by 10-inch moist chocolate cake is being sold at RM150.

According to her, the chocolate cake is typically made in a single layer with chocolate ganache as the topping.

“It is expensive, right? I know it is pricey, but what can I do after calculating my capital and making not much profit from it? “I have to sell it at that price,” she said in her post.

Norlailanazira then explained that the price of the chocolate cake had to be increased, citing the sudden surge in the price of cocoa powder from RM18 to RM45, as well as the increase in sponge cake mix, which rose to RM9.50 from RM8, among other examples.

She also emphasised that she is a baker operating in a small town from home and does not charge her cakes at a low price.

“I do not feel offended if you do not want to place your (cake) orders with me. I understand that nowadays everyone wants to save money, including me,” she concluded her post.

Netizens mostly agreed with Norlailanazira’s sentiments, largely understanding that baked goods from home bakers generally cost more compared to those from bakeries, due to the cheaper costs of wholesale ingredients that bakeries have access to.

Others also pointed out that her skill in baking and decorating the cake also plays a vital role in determining the pricing.