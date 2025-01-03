WHILE collecting a driver’s license or two (depending on one’s profession) is just a necessity for many, one man decided to make it a point to collect almost all types of licenses issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Leong Keen Wai posted on Facebook that his journey began with a dream of driving an ambulance.

His interest in driving different types of vehicles was piqued after he was assigned to drive a lorry carrying equipment for disaster relief efforts, belonging to the hospital he works for.

“Then things got out of hand, and I collected them all,” Leong said in his post.

The emergency physician also shared his wishlist of dream vehicles, listing a Caterpillar 797 haul truck and an army tank.

He also aspires to start a rapid-response Emergency Superbike Squad.

According to his post, he holds nearly every class of license, except for the A class (meant for disabled individuals), and the F and G classes, which are sub-classes of the H and I classes. He also does not have the bus conductor license, which he considers obsolete, nor the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) under B2 class for delivery riders, as he is unsure if it is still offered.

So far, Leong has obtained licenses for:

- Big motorcycles (B class)

- Three-wheeled motorcycles (C class)

- Manual cars (D class)

- Large lorries, dump trucks (E class)

- Tractors, forklifts, or any heavy machinery with wheels (H class)

- Excavators and other tracked machinery (I class)

- Ambulances, shuttles, e-hailing, taxis, passenger vans, limousines: PSV (Class D)

- Buses: PSV (Class E)

- Fixed-axle lorries, funeral vans, articulated-axle lorries (trailers): Goods Driving License (Class E)

Although he holds 10 licenses, Leong aims to learn how to drive other vehicles, such as a tower crane, a crawler crane, a skylift, B-double trucks (also known as land trains), and even fly a helicopter.