KUALA LUMPUR: The Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration should serve as a moment of heartfelt reflection on the meaning of sacrifice in the context of humanity and unity, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the celebration is not just about the ritual of sacrifice, but also a symbol of sacrifice, sincerity and solidarity.

“These values are vital in building a peaceful and harmonious nation,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Aaron also extended Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri called on all Muslims to embrace the true meaning of sacrifice, not only through acts of worship but also through efforts to strengthen unity, nurture compassion, and uphold the well-being of the people.

“Aidiladha teaches us that sacrifices made with sincerity and piety form the foundation of a united and prosperous society.

“I pray that this year’s sacrificial rites will be accepted by Him and mark the beginning of a more blessed, harmonious and principled life. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha to all Muslims,” she said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the blessed occasion served as a reminder of the true meaning of sacrifice, sincerity, and obedience.

“Aidiladha also unites our hearts in the spirit of giving and caring for others. May the sacrificial rites performed be a reflection of our gratitude and empathy towards those in need.

“To the pilgrims, the ‘duyufurrahman’ (guests of Allah) currently in the Holy Land, we pray that all your rituals will be eased and that your haj is accepted as ‘haj mabrur’,” she said.

She also prayed that this sacred day be celebrated with gratitude, serenity, and togetherness, and expressed hope that the spirit of Aidiladha would give all Muslims the strength to continue serving and strengthening humanitarian values in daily life.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad posted on Facebook that Hari Raya Aidiladha was not merely a celebration but a call of humanity, sacrifice and loyalty that spanned the ages.

Aidiladha served as a reminder to remain healthy as our bodies belong to Allah SWT, and Muslims must sacrifice by refraining from harmful habits and live a healthy life in gratitude for His blessing, he added.

“As the world faces various crises of unfairness, human suffering and diminishing values, Aidiladha invites us to return to the basics of honest worship, sharing transparently and fighting for justice in our daily lives,” he wrote.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek shared that Aidiladha this year would mark a new chapter in life to continue to be strong and virtuous in any struggle or sacrifice.

“May the pilgrims performing their Haj in the Holy Land be blessed with the strength to carry out the rituals,” she said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that Hari Raya Aidiladha reminded people about true loyalty and integrity, how Prophet Ibrahim A S and Prophet Ismail A S noble sacrifices served as virtuous examples to Allah SWT.

“May this spirit of sacrifice deepen piety, self-awareness, and strengthen obedience to Allah SWT, and to all the Haj pilgrims, we entrust our prayers that you be granted health, safety, and bestowed with an accepted Haj,” he added.