TUARAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today distributed more than 200 cows to representatives of mosques and surau in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency for the ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rites) in conjunction with Aidiladha this Saturday.

The cattle were also distributed to representatives from federal and state departments and agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The ceremony was held at the Rumpun Bajau Samah Sabah Cultural Centre in Kampung Lok Batik, here.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Hajiji said the ‘ibadah korban’ not only symbolises obedience to Allah SWT but also serves as a means to strengthen unity, solidarity, and mutual support within the community.

“Aidiladha is not merely a celebration, it is a reflection of the values of sacrifice, sincerity, and compassion,” he said.

“It is hoped that this contribution will not only facilitate the performance of the sacrificial ritual, but will also help enliven the spirit of the Aidiladha celebration in each area. The sacrificial meat will then be distributed to the less fortunate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tuaran religious administration officer Mohd Hailmi Misbah said 42 personnel have been mobilised to assist with the distribution of the animals, particularly at the mosques and surau involved, starting last Tuesday.

“The implementation of ‘ibadah korban’ will be carried out by members of the mosque and surau committees. We have already handed over the cattle, and the respective committees will handle the slaughter and distribution of the meat,” he said.