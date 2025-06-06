GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has issued 1,056 Permit Sembelihan Luar (PSL), which are permits to slaughter animals outside an approved slaughterhouse, throughout the state in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha,

Its director, Dr. Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab, said that the PSL application which started on May 21 and ended yesterday was due to the festival and sacrificial worship tomorrow (June 7).

“The PSL involves a total number of animals to be sacrificed, namely 3,363 cows, 19 buffaloes, 777 goats, 56 sheep, and five camels in five districts in Penang,“ she said when contacted by Bernama today.

She also said that the permission was granted under the Animals (Control of Slaughter) Rules 2009, and therefore the Penang JPV reminds all parties involved in the implementation of the sacrificial ritual to always comply with all the provisions of the law.

Saira Banu said that the important things that need to be adhered to include all outdoor slaughtering must have a valid permit from the state JPV, the slaughtering process must be carried out in a clean area, have good drainage facilities, and does not disturb public order.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow.