GOF urges faster concertina wire installation at Malaysia-Thailand border

TUMPAT: The General Operations Force (GOF) has requested urgent installation of concertina wire along a 1.8-kilometre stretch from Pos Ibrahim Pencen to Muhibbah bridge in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

Commander of the Southeast Brigade Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid stated the area is a hotspot for illegal crossings and smuggling.

He revealed smugglers had previously damaged concertina wire installed near Bukit Lata bordering Thailand.

“We fear smuggling of drugs, firearms, and illegal immigrants will worsen without immediate security measures,” he said.

The Kelantan government has approved the proposal, which was also submitted to Thai authorities.

Nik Ros Azhan made the remarks during a working visit with Deputy Secretary-General (Sectoral) of the Ministry of Economy Datuk Luqman Ahmad.

He also urged the Home Ministry to upgrade border facilities and control posts.

“CCTV cameras and surveillance drones are critically needed for enhanced monitoring,” he added.

Two completed posts are awaiting handover to GOF for operational use.

The force has requested eight more control posts in high-risk areas like Pulau Tengkorak and Sungai Mentua.

A new post is also proposed near the illegal Syed Agil base in Rantau Panjang to deter crime.

Nik Ros Azhan stressed the need for locals to stop relying on smuggled goods for income.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat earlier announced plans to demolish 128 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok.

The state government has granted permission for the demolition. - Bernama