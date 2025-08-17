Aira Azman wins third national squash title, Duncan Lee claims first

NATIONAL squash star Aira Azman continued her reign at the 40th National Championships 2025 by clinching her third straight title.

The 20-year-old overcame her elder sister Aifa in a tense five-set final in the women’s premier category.

Aira fought back to win 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 in a gripping match at the Penang International Squash Centre.

“Very happy with the way I played today even though I have to meet my sister for the second time for the national title,” she said.

“We played really tough matches today. Very delighted to win my third title.”

Meanwhile, Duncan Lee made history by securing his first National Championships title in the men’s premier category.

The 23-year-old defeated Sanjay Jeeva in straight games with a scoreline of 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

“This is an incredible time for me,” Duncan said.

“I am not really in the podium programme, but I am so glad I beat all podium players.”

“My target this year is to make it to the Top 100 and I would also like to appear in the SEA Games as well.” - Bernama