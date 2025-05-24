Aidiladha: Perak distributes 436 cows to 59 state constituencies

IPOH: The Perak government is distributing 436 cows across 59 state constituencies in conjunction with the upcoming Aidiladha celebration next month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the contribution was made possible through joint efforts and corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments from several government-linked companies (GLCs) in the state.

Among the contributors were the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (Perak SADC); Perak Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc); Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk); Perak Water Board (LAP), and Perak State Secretariat Incorporated (SSI).

“To ensure fair and comprehensive distribution, each state constituency will receive at least six cows, including those represented by non-Muslim assemblymen.

The distribution will also involve mosques, suraus, security forces, associations, and selected non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the state,” he said in a statement today.

Saarani explained that, as in previous years, the sacrificial contract in state constituencies represented by Muslim assemblymen will be managed by the assemblymen themselves or their appointed representatives.

“For constituencies represented by non-Muslim assemblymen, the district religious administration officer will oversee the contract process in accordance with the established guidelines,” he said.

To ensure the sacrificial rites comply with Islamic requirements, the state government, in collaboration with the state Mufti Department, will distribute specific implementation guidelines, particularly concerning the wakalah (contract) between the parties involved.

He added that the sacrificial rites will also be carried out in accordance with regulations and guidelines set by the Perak Islamic Religious Department and the Department of Veterinary Services to ensure smooth operations and compliance with Islamic law and public health standards.