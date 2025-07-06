KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Aidiladha underscores the spiritual essence of Islam, while reinforcing the values of sacrifice, sincerity and submission to Allah’s will.

He expressed hope that this Aidiladha would deepen faith, strengthen love, and help build a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Malaysian society.

“May every sacrifice we make, big or small, be a means to draw closer to His pleasure. For those returning to their hometowns for the celebration, please drive carefully and patiently. Cherish this festive time with your loved ones to foster unity and strengthen bonds of kinship,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also invited fellow Malaysians who do not celebrate Aidiladha to embrace the spirit of unity in diversity by visiting and connecting with one another, emphasising that Aidiladha is not only a celebration of sacrifice for Muslims, but also a reflection of compassion and togetherness for all Malaysians.

“The security and harmony of our nation is not the responsibility of one group alone, but a shared duty for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, in a post on the same social media platform, said that Aidiladha serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice, sincerity, and obedience to Allah SWT.

“It immortalises a story filled with valuable lessons, when Prophet Ibrahim A.S was willing to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail A.S, out of obedience to the command of Allah SWT. In His mercy, Allah SWT replaced the sacrifice with an animal, symbolising His love for those who are obedient servants.

“May this Aidiladha nourish the spirit of sacrifice and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all people. Let us celebrate with gratitude and humility,” she said.

Also extending their Aidiladha greetings on their respective social media accounts were Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming; Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Muslims across Malaysia are celebrating Aidiladha today.