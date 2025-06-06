KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be congested and slow as of 5 pm this evening, following an increase in city folk vehicles leaving to celebrate Aidiladha in their hometowns.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) had increased from the eastbound direction in Gombak to Genting Sempah.

On the North-South Expressway (PLUS), traffic on the E2 route was also reported to be slow northbound from Pasir Gudang to Dato’ Onn and from Senai Utara to Sedenak, and the same situation was also reported for the southbound route from Universiti Putra Malaysia to Nilai Utara, Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale and Seremban to Pedas Linggi.

“Traffic is also congested on the PLUS Highway, route E1 northbound from Bukit Lanjan to Rawang Selatan, Sungai Buaya to Bukit Beruntung, Bukit Tagar to Lembah Beringin and from Juru to Perai.

“Meanwhile, on the PLUS E1 in the southbound direction, the same situation also occurs from Juru Auto City to the Juru Toll Plaza,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

However, he said that the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and 2 are still smooth and under control in both directions.

“However, congestion is reported on the Sungai Besi Highway, therefore a tidal lane has been activated after the Mines Selatan Toll Plaza to UPM/Putrajaya from 4 pm to 8 pm tonight,” he said.