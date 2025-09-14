Aina Abdul wins four AIM24 awards, cites Siti Nurhaliza as inspiration

BENTONG: Vocal powerhouse Aina Abdul dominated the 24th Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM24), taking home four major awards and reinforcing her status as one of Malaysia’s leading music talents.

The 32-year-old singer, whose full name is Nurul Aina Abdul Ghani, won Best Female Vocal Performance, Best Pop Song and Song of the Year for Jangan Mati Rasa Itu.

She also shared the award for Best Album Recording with collaborators Imamz, Peter Chong and Ezra Kong for Imaji Deluxe Edition.

Speaking after the ceremony at Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands, Aina credited national songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza as a lifelong source of inspiration.

“I have always looked up to Siti Nurhaliza. My mother enrolled me in vocal classes when I was 15 because I wanted to be like her, right through college. To me, she represents the highest point of what an artist can achieve,” she told Bernama.

The Puas Sudah singer said winning at AIM24 was particularly meaningful, calling it one of the most coveted achievements in her career.

“This is one of the awards I’ve dreamed of winning. Alongside Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL), AIM is one of Malaysia’s most iconic music honours. Holding this trophy feels like holding my own mic.”

“This win renewed my drive to keep creating. I didn’t expect Jangan Mati Rasa Itu to be chosen, and the song holds deep personal meaning for me. At the same time, the competition was incredibly strong, so this feels surreal,” she added.

Elsewhere, Belagu 2, produced by acclaimed composer Aubrey Suwito, was named Best Album, also winning Best Musical Arrangement for the track Rindu Menyapa.

Faizal Tahir also made waves, bagging four awards, taking home Best Vocal Duo/Collaboration with Datuk M. Nasir for Campak Bintang, Best Nasyid Song with Mirwana for Biar Satu Dunia Tahu, Best Unity Song for Bendera, and Top TikTok Video Performance for Santai.

The evening’s highest honour, the Anugerah Sri Wirama, was presented to Siti Nurhaliza, in recognition of her over two decades of contribution to Malaysia’s music industry. – Bernama