MOSCOW: Two separate train derailments occurred in Russia’s western Leningrad region early Sunday, resulting in one fatality and significant railway disruptions.

Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the incidents through his official Telegram channel, noting they followed an explosive device detonation in Oryol region that killed three people on Saturday.

Recovery operations are currently underway after a diesel locomotive derailed near Semrino station in Gatchina district, according to the governor’s statement.

The train driver tragically died after becoming trapped in the cabin and passing away in an ambulance following extraction efforts.

Social media circulated an unverified video showing a train car lying on its side several metres from the railway tracks.

A separate freight train carrying 15 empty tank cars derailed on a southern section of track without causing any casualties.

Governor Drozdenko confirmed that investigators are examining possible sabotage as the cause behind both incidents.

Russia’s railway infrastructure has experienced numerous derailments, explosions and fires that authorities consistently attribute to Ukrainian sabotage operations.

Ukrainian officials typically avoid claiming responsibility for such incidents while frequently expressing support for attacks targeting Russian military logistics networks. – AFP