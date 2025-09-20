AIPA approves 42 resolutions on political, economic, and social matters

KUALA LUMPUR: The 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which concluded today, approved 42 resolutions covering a wide range of political, economic, and social issues.

These resolutions focus on political-security cooperation, economic integration, social inclusion, climate action, and the empowerment of women and youth. They also aim to strengthen AIPA’s cooperation with ASEAN and observer parliaments.

AIPA 2025 president, Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who is also the Dewan Rakyat speaker, emphasised that these resolutions are significant and can be presented in the parliaments of each member country for further discussion through special select committees or caucuses.

“These resolutions will drive parliaments to address the agreed issues, providing a foundation for lawmaking.

“While the law-making process may take time, it is crucial that the thought process happens simultaneously across ASEAN,” he told a press conference following the assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre today. - Bernama

