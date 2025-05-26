KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) should serve as an instrumental partner in advancing ASEAN’s community-building agenda, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar emphasised that as an instrumental partner, AIPA will play a pivotal role in facilitating the realisation of the people’s aspirations, driving progress across ASEAN’s three foundational pillars, and enhancing the region’s preparedness and resilience.

He said national parliaments and congresses are at the forefront of promoting inclusive growth and building a sustainable ASEAN community, as their decisions significantly shape regional negotiation and policy-making.

“Every decision made by Parliament or Congress will inevitably affect the course of the negotiation. That’s why I want to point out that AIPA should be encouraged and exposed to the workings and materials of ASEAN,” Anwar said this in his opening remarks at the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface With Representatives Of AIPA session today, held as part of the ongoing 46th ASEAN Summit.

Also present was Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who is also the 46th AIPA president.

Anwar also encouraged AIPA’s continued commitment on food security, climate change, digital transformation, and inclusive economic development, among others.

“At the same time, the voice of the people, expressed through their elected representatives, must be counted in every decision that shapes our region,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

This marks Malaysia’s fifth term as ASEAN Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements -- the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit -- will be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.