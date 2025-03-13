IPOH: The Perak government has called on AirAsia to reconsider its decision to suspend the Ipoh-Singapore route, which is set to take effect on April 25, as announced on the airline’s website.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the state government was not informed of the decision and hoped that it was only a temporary approach to reorganising the company’s strategy for new destinations.

“Therefore, it is hoped that Air Asia will consider resuming flight operations on the Ipoh-Singapore route,“ he said in a statement here.

Loh said that according to data, the Ipoh-Singapore route received a good response so far and it is feared that it will hurt Ipoh and Perak in terms of tourism, investment and industry.

He said the decision also contradicts the government’s efforts to boost air transport in Ipoh, having always cooperated to facilitate the management of domestic and international flight operations.

“Currently the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) is undergoing upgrading works which is one of the initiatives by the state and federal governments to improve and enhance facilities to optimise flight services,“ he said.

AirAsia, in a statement, announced the suspension of its operations on the Ipoh-Singapore route effective April 25.

According to the statement, Air Asia will suspend 17 of its services including the Ipoh-Singapore route, which commenced at LTSAS on Dec 2, 2018, to review and coordinate the company’s operations.