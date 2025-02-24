SEPANG: The establishment of AirBorneo, backed by the Sarawak government, is poised to strengthen regional connectivity and enhance air travel options in Sabah and Sarawak, without disrupting the country’s existing aviation landscape, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to the media after the launch of Menzies Aviation Malaysia here today, Loke said AirBorneo’s focus on expanding flight routes from Kuching aligns with efforts to improve connectivity within Sarawak and the wider Borneo region.

“They are focusing more on the Borneo side. I do not see it as a zero-sum game because their hub will definitely be in Kuching,” he said, responding to questions about the potential impact of the acquisition on Malaysia’s broader aviation strategy, particularly with regard to balancing regional connectivity and competition with existing domestic carriers.

Loke emphasised that AirBorneo’s goal is to increase the number of destinations served from Kuching, thus improving connectivity within the region.

“Of course, this is part of ongoing efforts by the Sarawak government, and as far as we are concerned, we support it,” he said.

The minister further noted that while other airlines are primarily driven by commercial considerations, AirBorneo, being state-owned, has a specific agenda to prioritise regional connectivity.

He also highlighted the importance of the Sarawak government’s backing, noting that running an airline requires substantial capital and strong financial support.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sarawak is set to launch its own airline, AirBorneo, following the formal acquisition of MASwings.

State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the establishment of AirBorneo on Feb 12 following the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).