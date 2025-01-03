Air cargo employee dies in Nilai crash

NILAI: A Pos Aviation Cargo employee was killed in a road accident involving a lorry on Jalan Persiaran Negeri, near Aurelius Hospital Nilai, at 6.55 am today.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the 26-year-old victim, driving a Perodua Alza in the right lane, lost control of the vehicle. The car skidded before crashing into a lamppost and a road divider in the middle of the road.

“The impact caused the car to veer into the left lane, where it was then hit by a lorry travelling from Sepang to Nilai,” he said in a statement today.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.