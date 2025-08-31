Air Force chief leads historic National Day air display in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris created history today as the first Air Force Commander to personally lead an air display during the 68th National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya.

The 21st Royal Malaysia Air Force Chief Marshal demonstrated his flying skills by piloting an Su-30MKM twin-engine fighter jet at the forefront of a formation featuring 30 national air assets.

The impressive formation included fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

Aircraft engines roared across the Putrajaya skies, drawing thunderous applause from tens of thousands of spectators who captured the breathtaking display on their devices.

Muhamad Norazlan brings extensive experience flying various fighter aircraft including the Aermacchi MB339A, A-4PTM Skyhawk, and MiG-29N/UB throughout his career.

He revealed this was not his first involvement in air formations or cross-country flying, having performed similar missions since his early days as an operational pilot.

The Air Force chief emphasised that this particular display carried deeper significance beyond ordinary aerial demonstrations.

“This performance carries an important message, especially for the RMAF,“ he told Bernama.

He expressed hope that his participation would inspire others by demonstrating that leaders should set examples rather than merely giving orders.

The display also aimed to assure the public that military personnel at every level remain fully capable of executing their responsibilities effectively.

Muhamad Norazlan believes leaders need to appear at the front lines with their personnel to bridge gaps between commanders and subordinates while strengthening bonds.

He expressed confidence that his participation would boost morale and confidence among RMAF personnel by showing his direct involvement.

The Kota Tinggi-born commander expressed particular pride in receiving His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s blessing for his participation in the air display.

He conveyed gratitude and satisfaction with the performance and professionalism demonstrated by every team member involved in the successful event. – Bernama