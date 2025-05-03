Air Selangor intensifies efforts to address water scarcity

PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor is intensifying efforts to address public concerns over water scarcity by investing in major infrastructure projects to enhance supply reliability and sustainability.

Its CEO Adam Saffian Ghazali told theSun that Air Selangor has implemented various measures to expand water supply capacity while ensuring a reliable and safe water supply for consumers.

He said the total water supply capacity of the ongoing projects is expected to increase from the current 6.035 billion to 8.765 billion litres per day by 2030.

“The Rasau Water Supply Scheme Phase 1, set for completion in 2027, will deliver 700 million litres per day (MLD) of water to 467,000 accounts in Klang and parts of Kuala Langat, with further expansions planned.

“Phase 2, expected in 2028, will add 700 MLD, benefiting consumers in Klang and Petaling. Upon completion, the entire Rasau Water Supply Scheme will have a total capacity of 1,400 MLD.”

Adam Saffian said Air Selangor plans to implement Langat 2 Water Supply Scheme Phase 2, managed by Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad, which is set for completion by 2030 with a capacity of 1,130 MLD.

“Meanwhile, the Labohan Dagang Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 is expected to be completed in 2029, with a capacity of 200 MLD.

“As the largest water services provider in Malaysia, it is imperative that we ensure that our infrastructure is at the highest level to ensure the reliability, stability and sustainability of the water supply,” he said.

His comments follow theSun’s Feb 25 report highlighting concerns that Malaysia’s water treatment system may struggle to meet rising demand due to increasing domestic, industrial, and agricultural needs, as well as rapid urbanisation and economic growth.

“We believe continuous investment is key to enhancing infrastructure, including water treatment plants and distribution networks, while integrating advanced technologies to ensure clean and safe treated water for all.

“Our total water reserve margin has increased to 18.60% in 2024, up from 15.34% in 2023, as a result of close monitoring of dams and water treatment plants (WTP), as well as the progressive completion of Langat 2 WTP,” said Adam Saffian.

He added that Air Selangor is set to roll out its Water Conservation Roadmap (2025-2030) to promote efficient water use, aligning with the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry’s goal of reducing per capita water consumption to 160 litres per day by 2030.

“We are committed to strengthening the water supply system through long-term initiatives, including portable WTP and water reclamation efforts that will enhance distribution efficiency and act as backups during maintenance or emergencies.”

Adam Saffian said Air Selangor is dedicated to improving water distribution efficiency and cutting non-revenue water (NRW) losses through strategic initiatives. As of 2024, NRW has been reduced to 27%, saving 298.36 million litres of water daily.

“By 2030, the goal is to lower NRW to 25% through performance-based contracts (PBC), which will allow collaboration with contractors to enhance efficiency and share savings without requiring high upfront investments.”

Adam Saffian said to address infrastructure challenges while managing financial and environmental concerns, Air Selangor is doubling efforts to replace 5,000km of ageing pipes by 2040, accelerating NRW reduction through PBC, and setting up new district metering zones to regulate water pressure and minimise leaks.

“Advanced technologies such as pressure transient monitoring, leak detection loggers, and an intelligent command centre for real-time data integration will also be implemented to enhance water management efficiency.”

Adam Saffian said Air Selangor has introduced various initiatives to promote water conservation, including the Water Handbook to educate Malaysians on sustainable water use, installed water-efficient taps in mosques to reduce wastage, and raise awareness in public spaces. To engage younger audiences, it has partnered with BoBoiBoy animated series to encourage water-saving habits among children.

Consumers can report pipe leaks, bursts, meter leaks, and illegal tapping to help curb NRW through the “Report Leaks” feature in the Air Selangor app.