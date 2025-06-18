KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia’s recognition as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline by Skytrax for the 16th consecutive year is not only an acknowledgment of its operational excellence but also a testament to the strength of a Malaysian brand on the global stage, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today.

He said this sustained achievement reflects the resilience of a Malaysian-born brand that has transformed the regional aviation landscape.

“Through affordable connectivity, AirAsia has opened new opportunities, empowered communities and boosted growth in tourism, trade and cross-border travel.

“AirAsia’s journey is proof of Malaysia’s capacity for innovation, resilience and aspiration, demonstrating that with vision and commitment, we can shape the future of regional and global aviation,” he said in a Facebook post, while extending his congratulations on the recognition.

Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, in a statement, said winning the title for 16 straight years was deeply meaningful and a motivation to continue delivering even better service.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also congratulated AirAsia on the Skytrax recognition.

“Not only has AirAsia flown nearly one billion passengers, but it has also carried the identity of Malaysia and ASEAN onto the global stage.

“This achievement underscores the strength of regional connectivity in uniting communities, driving growth and advancing shared prosperity,” he said in a Facebook post.