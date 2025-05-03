AirBorneo launches logo and livery design competition

KUCHING: AirBorneo, the Sarawak-owned airline, has announced the launch of its logo and livery design competition.

According to Sarawak Public Communications Unit’s (UKAS) Facebook post, members of the public are welcome to participate in the competition and contribute their creative ideas to shape the visual identity of Sarawak’s new pride in the aviation industry.

“This follows the enthusiastic response shown by Sarawakians on social media after the announcement of the establishment of AirBorneo, with netizens sharing designs that celebrate Sarawak’s cultural heritage and natural beauty.

“The competition features two categories, namely logo design and aircraft livery design. Participants are encouraged to incorporate elements reflecting Sarawak’s culture, heritage, biodiversity, eco-friendly values, connectivity, and AirBorneo’s dynamic spirit,” it said.

UKAS said the winning design will receive special recognition and lucrative prizes from the organiser.

Further details on submission guidelines and deadlines will be announced soon.

All designs are subject to terms and conditions and can be submitted via email to admin@airborneo.com.