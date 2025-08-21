AirBorneo unveils Wings of Unity logo and Borneo For You tagline

KUCHING: Sarawak’s new airline AirBorneo has unveiled its official ‘Wings of Unity’ logo during a special ceremony at the Satria Pertiwi Complex.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the branding that marks a key milestone for the state-owned carrier preparing to begin operations in January 2026.

The airline also introduced its brand tagline ‘Borneo For You’ which reflects AirBorneo’s vision of purposeful travel, cultural celebration and bridging both the public and business communities across continents.

AirBorneo in a statement today said the airline will take over and expand on the services provided by MASwings, offering both full-service routes and essential Rural Air Services to remote communities.

“With a focus on quality service and a deep connection to local heritage, the airline’s brand identity incorporates elements of Sarawak’s colours and motifs, symbolising the region’s unity and diversity.

“Through the unveiling, AirBorneo cements its role not just as an airline but as a cultural bridge and storyteller of the skies - uniting heritage with modern aviation and carrying the pride of Borneo into global horizons,” it said.

Abang Johari announced the establishment of AirBorneo on February 12 following the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG). – Bernama