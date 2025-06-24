SHAH ALAM: Aircraft Propeller Service (APS), a global leader in aircraft propeller maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), has officially opened its new facility in Shah Alam, marking its first Asian MRO centre. The move strengthens Malaysia’s position as a regional aerospace hub.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari highlighted the facility’s role in enhancing the state’s aerospace ecosystem, noting that nearly 67 per cent of Malaysia’s MRO activities are based in Selangor. “With APS now part of our MRO industry, we are on track to achieve our target of capturing 70 per cent of national MRO activities by 2030,“ he said during the opening ceremony.

APS chose Selangor for its third global base after Brazil and the US, citing the state’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and business-friendly policies. The company is the only MRO provider in Asia and the Americas licensed for Collins Aerospace’s proprietary 568F propeller repairs, a critical service for turboprop fleets.

The new 30,096-square-foot facility, backed by a US$1 million investment, features a climate-controlled factory floor and a three-story office. It will initially service ATR 42/72 and Airbus C295 propellers, with plans to expand capabilities. APS CEO Daniel Colbert emphasized the facility’s role in workforce development and regional customer support, adding that 100 local jobs have been created.

Certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, the facility is awaiting approvals from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.