PUTRAJAYA: The Asia International Security Summit and Expo 2025 (AISSE 2025), which begins tomorrow and runs until Wednesday, is expected to position Malaysia as a regional and global innovation hub for security, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that AISSE 2025 is not just an exhibition, but a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s position in security through the sharing of ideas, technology, and cooperation.

“With the theme ‘Asia United: Charting the Future of Global Peace and Security through Law Enforcement Collaboration,‘ it clearly reflects our aspirations to foster unity, cooperation, and sustainable development in the field of security,“ he told a press conference after inspecting the preparations for AISSE 2025 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Saifuddin Nasution added that AISSE 2025 would feature over 300 companies showcasing technologies and 36 workshops discussing global security issues by experts and leaders from various countries.

“These workshops will address various security challenges, including cybersecurity, smart surveillance technologies, and solutions to transnational crime threats. This is a great opportunity for Malaysia to learn new approaches and improve existing policies,“ he said.

Commenting further, Saifuddin Nasution said that innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and smart applications would also be a focus at AISSE 2025.

“Exhibitors will showcase advanced technologies, including AI capable of rapidly analysing cyber threats and providing effective solutions. We need to leverage these technologies to enhance national security,“ he added.

He said the exhibition was also expected to have a positive impact on Malaysia’s economy by attracting investments and creating opportunities for collaboration between the government and the industrial sector.

“Security efforts are dynamic and require continuous adaptation. AISSE 2025 is the best platform for us to identify new opportunities and strengthen our security policies,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution highlighted that organising events like AISSE 2025 is crucial as part of ongoing efforts to raise the country’s position in global peace indices, such as the 2024 Global Peace Index, where Malaysia is currently ranked 10th.

“This shows that we are on the right track, but efforts must continue to improve this position. Our continuous efforts for security need to tap into the information gained from such events.

“This exhibition is the best space for us to improvise. Remember, efforts to improve this position are not static; it is a dynamic process that requires focus and readiness to recognize that there are now many new innovations,“ he said.

A total of 300 companies from 48 countries will showcase the latest security technologies at AISSE 2025.

The event is also expected to attract 109 local companies, with over 5,000 trade visitors and 1,000 seminar participants.