AKPK expands GoGiggers financial literacy programme to Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has expanded its financial literacy initiative, GoGiggers, to East Malaysia through the GoGiggers 2.0 Borneo Tour 2025. The programme targets approximately 80,000 Foodpanda delivery riders in Sabah and Sarawak, equipping them with essential financial knowledge via interactive methods.

AKPK CEO Azaddin Ngah Tasir highlighted the programme’s multi-faceted approach, which includes infographics, podcasts featuring financial experts, and weekly audio broadcasts. “This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering financial resilience among Malaysians, particularly gig workers facing economic challenges,“ he said during the programme’s launch.

The six-month hybrid programme, supported by Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), will provide tailored financial guidance to 100 participants from Sabah and Sarawak. Previous iterations saw significant improvements in participants’ financial well-being, with 74% initiating emergency savings and opening GIRO accounts.

Foodpanda Malaysia’s managing director, Tan Ming Luk, emphasised the partnership’s role in empowering delivery riders. “Investing in their financial security strengthens not just individuals but also the broader gig economy,“ he noted. The initiative aligns with national goals of reducing household debt and promoting sustainable economic growth. - Bernama