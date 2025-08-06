AKPS denies deepfake video targeting director-general as fake

PUTRAJAYA: The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has dismissed a viral TikTok video allegedly featuring its Director-General Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain as fake.

The agency described the video as malicious and generated using artificial intelligence (AI) or deepfake technology.

In a statement, AKPS said the video was uploaded by the account ‘hermano.kedutaan’ with intent to mislead the public.

“The video’s creation and circulation are a calculated effort to damage the image, reputation and integrity of the Director-General,” AKPS said.

The agency warned that the content was designed to deceive and manipulate public perception.

AKPS advised the public against sharing such false materials, noting legal consequences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“While AI advancements are welcomed, unethical misuse to defame individuals is unacceptable,” it added.

The agency stated it would take legal action against those involved in producing or spreading the fake video. – Bernama