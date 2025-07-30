AKPS detains 13 foreigners at KLIA T2 for immigration deception

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) intercepted 13 foreigners attempting to bypass immigration checks at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2.

The group, consisting of eight Indian nationals, one Indian woman, and four Pakistani men, was caught trying to re-enter the immigration queue after being flagged for further inspection.

“They were part of 270 foreigners who were inspected. They are believed to have changed their clothes in the transit area and posed as newly arrived visitors to deceive authorities,“ AKPS stated.

The agency credited its security team’s vigilance for detecting the suspicious movement before the individuals could proceed past immigration.

To prevent similar incidents, AKPS announced enhanced monitoring in transit areas, including increased patrols, CCTV surveillance, and stricter verification processes.

The agency also urged airport personnel and the public to report suspicious activities to maintain border security. - Bernama