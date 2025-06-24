AKPS seizes RM90,000 subsidised diesel in Bukit Kayu Hitam

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) intercepted 3,500 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM90,000 in a smuggling attempt at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

The operation, conducted at 8 am yesterday in collaboration with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), targeted a suspicious pole trailer lorry. Officers discovered a hidden tank beneath the vehicle containing the diesel.

“The modus operandi involved modifying a pole trailer lorry to evade detection by the authorities,“ AKPS said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 6 and Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. The lorry has been impounded for further investigation.